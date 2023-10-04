Old man cheated in ATM

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A fraudster on the pretext of helping, cheated an old man of Rs 48,000 who had gone to deposit money in an ATM centre. The incident occurred in the SBI ATM centre in the Cidco N-5 area on Tuesday. A case was registered with the Cidco police station after a month. More than four such incidents had taken place in the same ATM centre earlier, the sources said.

A 70-year-old man Sitaram Suryawanshi (N-6, Cidco) had gone to the SBI ATM centre to deposit money on September 8. As he was not able to deposit the money in CDM, he asked a man to help him. The man on the pretext of helping him, replaced the ATM card with another card after completing the transaction. Suryawanshi then went home. After some time, he received a message on his phone that Rs 47,800 were withdrawn from his account.