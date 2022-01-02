Old man dies after falling from building

An old man Pandit Bhikaji Lokhande (58, Bhimnagar, Bhavsinghpura) fell from the third floor of the building on the ground on Saturday night. He died on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital.

Police said, Lokhande had a bad eyesight. On Saturday night, he came to the gallery of the house on third floor. He lost control and fell down. He was severely injured. He died on Sunday at around 8 am while undergoing treatment. A case of accidental death has been registered in Cantonment police station while constable Varsha Mundhe is further investigating the case.