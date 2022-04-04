Old Pension Scheme restoration still daydreaming for newly appointed teachers, Govt employees

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 4:

The re-introduction of the old pension scheme (OPS) appears to be a distant dream for teachers and Government employees of the State.

It may be noted that the State Government discontinued the old pension scheme on October 31, 2005, to eliminate the burden of pension payment from the shoulders of the government.

The Defined Contribution Pension Scheme (DCPS) was implemented in November 2005 for those who joined the service, irrespective of any grade A to D, on or after this date. More than 3.50 lakh employees including teachers joined the service on or after November 1, 2005. There were more benefits for employees and their families in OPS in hour crisis while a very meagre amount is given monthly.

Different employees unions have been agitating for the OPS. The Government employees’ hopes were brightened after the Government in two States-Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh-restored the OPS as social security.

Box

OPS is social security for employees

Commenting on this Dr Maroti Tegumpure, the State president of Maharashtra Rajya Pradhyapak Pension Hakka Samiti said that the State Government is avoiding giving old pension scheme to those teachers, officers and employees who served 30 to 35 years.

“A total of 10 per cent amount is deducted from the monthly salary for DCPS. Significantly, nobody is ready to give even the receipt or pass or record of the DCPS amount deducted for the past 15 years. The MLAs and MPs have double pensions, hefty increments and permanent house in Mumbai for their five or ten years tenure. We will hold a State conference in the city in

May end against the injustice with the teachers. A decision to create mass awareness will be taken in the conference,” he asserted.

Dr Tegumpure said that they demand that the Maharashtra Government should emulate Rajasthan Government’s ideal to show that it maintains a legacy of welfare and a progressive State in a real sense.

Vitesh Khandekar who represents the teachers and Government employees union said that the State Government should implement the OPS in the interest of all employees including teachers. “Our State is more progressive and developed socially and economically. So, the Finance Department should not show false figures to avoid giving social security to the employees,” he added.

Box

Benefits of Old Pension Scheme

--General Provident Fund (GPF) facility

--No deduction from salary for pension

--Fixed pension on retirement (50 per cent) guarantee on the last salary

--The entire pension is given by the Government

--On death during service, the dependent gets a family pension and a job

Box

What is DCPS (also called National Pension Scheme)

--There is no GPF facility

--10 per cent per month is deducted from the salary

--Fixed pension is not guaranteed. It will be completely dependent on the stock market.

-The new pension will be given by the insurance company.

--The benefit of inflation and pay commission will not be available.