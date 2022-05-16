Old woman dies after car dash

Aurangabad, May 16:

An old woman seriously injured after a dash by a car died in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the wee hours on Monday. A case has been registered against the car driver with City Chowk police station. The deceased has been identified as Dhanadevi Manohar Kapre (70, Kanwarphalli).

On May 15, Dhanadevi had gone to throw garbage near her house. While returning, a speeding car dashed her. The car driver immediately rushed her to GMCH in an injured condition, where he died while undergoing treatment.