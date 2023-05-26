Old woman dies after falling in water tank

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An old woman died after falling into a water tank in her house in Tilaknagar on Thursday evening. The deceased has been identified as Satyabhama Bhimrao Kulkarni (83, Tilaknagar). According to the police, Satyabhamabai fell into the water tank in her house while fetching water on May 25. She was immediately rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station.