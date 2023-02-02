Old woman dies in accident

Aurangabad

An old woman died after a dash by a speeding motorcycle on Aurangabad - Jalna road opposite Chikalthana police station on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Punjabai Shankar Khade (75, Ekod, Pachod, Aurangabad).

Police said, Punjabai had gone to Chikalthana to update her aadhar card with another woman on Wednesday afternoon. A speeding motorcycle dashed her and the motorcyclist fled after the accident. The residents rushed the injured Punjabai to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where she died while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered with Cidco MIDC police station while constable Raju Kotwal is further investigating the case.