Old woman duped of Rs 2.90L

Aurangabad, June 27:

Fraudsters duped an old woman of Rs 2.90 lakh by selling a plot to her and providing fake documents. A case has been registered against three cheaters with Cantonment police station.

Complainant Kamlabai Jadhav (Chaitanyanagar, Padegaon) was searching for a plot. She contacted accused Kaisar Nawab Ahmed (Chelipura) and he told her that he is having a 1200-square feet area plot owned by Sheshrao Daund in Padegaon area. The deal of the plot at Bhimsandesh Housing Society in Padegaon area was made at Rs 2.90 lakh. Accordingly, Ranjana Daud, Sheshrao Daud and Kaisar Nawab made a sale deed with Jadhav at the district collectorate.

When Jadhav went to the plot for constructing a house on May 19, 2021, the president of the society objected to her. He told her that this plot was sold to Savita Kakaji Bankar in 2019.

When realized that she has been cheated on the basis of fake documents, Jadhav lodged a complaint against Daud couple and Kaisar Nawab with Cantonment police station. API Pandurang Bhagile is further investigating the case.