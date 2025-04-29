Oldage man attempts to end life for cemetery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 60-year-old man tried to commit suicide by pouring inflammable material on his body in front of the office of the district collector on Monday morning. The man has been pursuing the demand to allocate land for a Muslim cemetery in Sajatpur for the past four years. When the administration paid no heed towards his demand, he attempted to end his life, but was saved. Meanwhile, the City Chowk police station has registered a case in this regard.

The agitator Saheb Khan Yaseen Khan Pathan has been demanding to allocate land bearing Gut Number 26 in Sajatpur for the Muslim cemetery for the past four years. According to him, this grazing land is presently in possession of the land mafia.

On April 28 at 11 am, he tried to torch himself by pouring inflammable material in front of the district collectorate. However, the police swung into action and prevented the untoward incident. Further investigation is on.