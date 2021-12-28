Omicron-infected youth argues with AMC; insist to give discharge

Aurangabad, Dec 28:

The 33-year-old youth, who after returning from Dubai, was reported as infected from Omicron variant of Coronavirus, is presently under observation at Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) Meltron Hospital in Chikalthana. The youth was detected as Covid-19 positive on December 18 (10 days ago). Presently, he is fine and has no health-related complaints. Meanwhile, the AMC administration has landed into trouble as on one hand the youth is insisting on the AMC to give discharge from the hospital, but on other hand, the Central Government guidelines recommend giving discharge after 14 days only.

Travel history of youth

A resident of the Cidco N-7 sector and the 33-year-old youth arrived from Dubai via Delhi to Aurangabad on December 17. However, he was tested as Covid-19 positive during RT-PCR on December 18. He underwent treatment for five days in the city's private hospital and was given discharged on December 22. In the meantime, the genome sequencing report of NIV-Pune confirmed that he was infected with the Omicron variant, on December 23. The AMC health administration geared up and admitted him to the Meltron Hospital and since then he is under the observation of the doctors. For the past two days, the youth is pressurising the hospital to give him discharge. He is not having any symptoms. He is questioning his forcible stay in the hospital. He assured of staying under home quarantine, but the doctors are confused, said the sources.

" The AMC health officials are trying to seek an opinion from the health departments of the Central and the State Governments. The health report is also been sent to them for reference. If possible he would be given discharge tomorrow," said the sources.

" The AMC has conducted RT-PCR test of Dubai-return youth on Monday and the report received to us today morning stated that he is negative. We are seeking guidance from the superiors in the health department and then appropriate action would be taken," said the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha.