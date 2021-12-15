Omicron patient in Buldhana puts district administration on high alert

31 patients in the state, nearest patient in Buldhana

Aurangabad, Dec 15:

Omicron patients are slowly increasing in the state. So far 31 patients have been found in different districts. Fortunately, omicron has not penetrated into Aurangabad district. The administration's concern was heightened when a patient was found in Buldhana district, which is only 148 km away from Aurangabad.

As per the administration, precaution is the only option to fight the new variant. However, it has been noticed that those who have taken two doses of vaccine were found to be less susceptible to omicron. The district administration and municipal health department are putting huge emphasis on vaccination. The city attracts a large number of tourists and thus is at risk of rapid spread of the virus. Therefore, the administration is trying its best to get 100 per cent of the citizens vaccinated. But many citizens are not ready to take vaccines. Many are seen floating the regulation by not wearing masks and not following social distancing. Therefore, the administration has to take strict measures. A fine of Rs 500 has been levied on non-vaccinated citizens found in public places in the city since Wednesday. Still there has not been much improvement. Omicron patients were found in nine districts in the state. The number of these patients has gone up to 31. The health department claims that omicron spreads rapidly. Even then, citizens are not ready to take precautions.

Number of patients, distance from Aurangabad

District Patient Distance

Pimpri Chinchwad 10 245 km

Pune 2 239 km

Mumbai 12 364 km

Kalyan Dombivali 1 333 km

Latur 1 263 km

Buldhana 1 148 km

Nagpur 1 475 km

Vasai-Virar 1 358 km

Osmanabad 2 256 kms