Omicron patients tally in Marathwada reaches 10

Aurangabad, Dec 27:

Omicron patient has been found in Nanded after Latur, Osmanabad and Aurangabad in Marathwada region. Hence, the total tally of patients affected by Omicron variant reached to 10 in the region.

The first Omicron patient in the state was reported in Mumbai on December 4. Now, this variant has started spreading its wings in various cities.

In the region, 5 patients have been reported in Osmanabad district, one in Latur and two in Aurangabad. Now, one patient has been reported in Nanded. The health machinery in the region is making preparations to tackle the Omicron crisis.

Deputy health director Dr Balasaheb Chavan mentioned, in the backdrop of the spread of Omicron, necessary precautions are being taken. A review of the treatment facilities including ventilators and covid care centres are also being taken, he said.