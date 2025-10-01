On auspicious Dussehra, 350 families to move into new homes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

This year, Dussehra, considered one of the most auspicious festivals among the ‘one of the three and a half auspicious moments', is going to be extra special for the people of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. On Thursday, as many as 350 families are set to move into their new homes, creating an atmosphere of joy and celebration across the city.

In addition to the mass ‘Griha Pravesh’, there’s also a noticeable rush in new home bookings. According to builders and real estate professionals, this Dussehra is expected to bring a 20–25 pc increase in property bookings compared to previous years.

Experts attribute this surge in interest to a combination of factors, stable property prices, increased purchasing power, and expanding urban infrastructure, which have boosted buyer confidence. As a result, Dussehra is being viewed as a golden opportunity for homebuyers, and the real estate sector is expected to gain momentum. A festive and energetic atmosphere currently prevails in the city’s leading residential projects, towers, and townships.

Keep a budget for interiors

Whether it’s a flat or a bungalow, we make choices after considering many factors. But well-planned interior design can maximize the potential of your property. That’s why it’s important to set aside a portion of your budget for interiors. Lighting is not a topic to be ignored. Electricals and switches should be from reputed brands. Using high-quality materials for furniture, lights, and hardware ensures they last longer. Stay informed about new technologies and materials. When a designer presents a design, you can ask precise questions, say architects.

Record-breaking bookings this year

“This year’s bookings are record-breaking. Hence, the Dussehra season marks a significant phase of economic growth for this sector.”

— Ar. Nitin Bagadia, former President, Credai

Hundreds of bookings during Dussehra

“This Dussehra, hundreds of homes are being booked. This motivates us to develop quality projects.”

— Sitaram Agrawal, senior real estate professional

‘Boom’ expected by Diwali

The city is witnessing a second industrial revolution, creating a thriving environment across Marathwada. This was evident at the recently held CREDAI Dream Home Expo. Considering the growing demand, builders are announcing new residential projects. The home-buying potential will become visible during Dussehra–Diwali.

— Dr. Makrand Deshpande, Director, Credai

Over 150 new bookings expected

The recently concluded Credai Dream Home Expo received an overwhelming response. With Dussehra approaching, customers who visited the expo and conducted site visits are expected to finalize bookings during the festival. Additionally, over 150 new home bookings are anticipated.

— Sangram Patare, President, Credai