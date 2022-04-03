One arrested for stealing Rs 1.5 lakh from office

Aurangabad, April 3:

Thieves broke into the office of Samajik Janjagruti Kala Vikas Academy and stolen Rs 1.5 lakh cash at Ramanagar on Friday. The police have arrested Ashish Dhananjay Bahadure (20, Govindsinghpura) in this connection.

Police said, Complainant Sanjay Manikrao Sable is a resident of Ramanagar and runs the office of the Academy. On April 1 night, he went home after closing the office.Thieves broke into the office and made off with Rs 1.5 lakh kept in the cupboard.

Sable noticed the theft next morning. During inspecting the CCTV footage, accused Ashish, Lucky and a minor boy were found stealing the money. He then lodged a complaint with Osmanpura police. PSI Kautik Gore is arrested the suspect Ashish. During the interrogation, he confessed of the theft and the police are searching the other accused.