One booked for firing bullet in air near Samrudhi Mahamarg

Aurangabad:

In a bizarre incident, Phulambri police have launched a massive hunt to arrest a youth on charge of firing a bullet with his rifle in the air, near a tunnel, on Samruddhi Mahamarg, at Sawangi. The live video clip of the youth has gone viral on social media.

The name of the accused is Balu Gaikwad. As per the video clip, a Scorpio jeep (MH 20 FG 2020) reaches the tunnel and a youth wearing goggles, sports shoes and a golden chain around his neck and a wristwatch come out of the vehicle in style with a rifle in his hand. The youth after coming out of the vehicle looks up towards the sky and then fires with the rifle in the air.

The youth himself uploaded the video clip on social media on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Phulambri police team led by inspector Ravindra Nikalje visited the spot to verify the fact. Later on, the police amaldar Ananta Pachange lodged a complaint against Balu and the latter has been booked for violating the Arms Act. PSI Shrinivas Dhule is investigating the case.

Nikalje said, “Balu is a member of the Tiger group. Further investigation is required to know the exact details of the video, the time of the incident, and does he possess a license for the rifle. We have deployed a squad to detain him soon.”