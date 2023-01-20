One commits suicide in Mukundwadi

Aurangabad

A 38-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself in his house at Sairajnagar in the Mukundwadi Railway Station area. The incident came to the fore on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Radhesham Jagannath Sananse. A case has been registered with Mukundwadi police station.

PI Vitthal Sase said, Radhesham was living in the Mukundwadi area. His wife had gone to her native place due to some dispute with him. On Friday morning, he hanged himself with a saree to an iron pipe on the roof. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital in an unconscious condition where the doctors declared him dead after the examination.