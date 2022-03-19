One corona patient found in district

Aurangabad, March 19:

In all, one corona patient was found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.

One patient was found in Nandanvan Colony in the city while no patient was found in the rural areas.

Patients Tally in District on Saturday

Positive Patients: 01 (City 01 rural 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,734

Patients discharged: 04 (City 04 rural 00)

Total discharged: 1,65,963

Active patients: 39

Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Saturday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 49,10,819

First Dose: 28,72,932

Second Dose: 19,95,674

Precaution Dose: 41,213