One corona patient found in district
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 19, 2022 10:45 PM2022-03-19T22:45:01+5:302022-03-19T22:45:01+5:30
Aurangabad, March 19:
In all, one corona patient was found positive in the district on Saturday. For details, refer to the box given below.
One patient was found in Nandanvan Colony in the city while no patient was found in the rural areas.
Patients Tally in District on Saturday
Positive Patients: 01 (City 01 rural 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,734
Patients discharged: 04 (City 04 rural 00)
Total discharged: 1,65,963
Active patients: 39
Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Saturday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 49,10,819
First Dose: 28,72,932
Second Dose: 19,95,674
Precaution Dose: 41,213