One corona patient found on Sunday

Aurangabad, May 29:

One corona suspect was found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

One patient was found in the city and in the rural areas.

Corona patients tally in district on Sunday.

Patients found: 01 (City: 01, Rural: 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,794

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,058

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Sunday)

Active Patients: 04

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 53,26,588

First Dose: 29,91,137

Second Dose: 22,66,002

Precaution Dose: 69,449