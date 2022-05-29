One corona patient found on Sunday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 29, 2022 11:00 PM2022-05-29T23:00:02+5:302022-05-29T23:00:02+5:30
Aurangabad, May 29: One corona suspect was found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the ...
Aurangabad, May 29:
One corona suspect was found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.
One patient was found in the city and in the rural areas.
Corona patients tally in district on Sunday.
Patients found: 01 (City: 01, Rural: 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,794
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,058
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Sunday)
Active Patients: 04
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 53,26,588
First Dose: 29,91,137
Second Dose: 22,66,002
Precaution Dose: 69,449Open in app