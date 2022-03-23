One corona patient found on Wednesday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 23, 2022 10:25 PM2022-03-23T22:25:02+5:302022-03-23T22:25:02+5:30
Aurangabad, March 23: Only one corona suspect was reported positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to ...
Aurangabad, March 23:
Only one corona suspect was reported positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.
One patient found in the city was from Harsul Prison area while no patient was found positive in the rural areas.
Patients Tally in District on Wednesday
Positive Patients: 01 (City 01 rural 00)
Total Patients: 1,69,745
Patients discharged: 01 (City 00 rural 01)
Total discharged: 1,65,984
Active patients: 29
Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Wednesday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 49,60,786
First Dose: 28,89,786
Second Dose: 20,27,869
Precaution Dose: 43,131Open in app