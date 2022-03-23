One corona patient found on Wednesday

Aurangabad, March 23:

Only one corona suspect was reported positive in the district on Wednesday. For details, refer to the box given below.

One patient found in the city was from Harsul Prison area while no patient was found positive in the rural areas.

Patients Tally in District on Wednesday

Positive Patients: 01 (City 01 rural 00)

Total Patients: 1,69,745

Patients discharged: 01 (City 00 rural 01)

Total discharged: 1,65,984

Active patients: 29

Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Wednesday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 49,60,786

First Dose: 28,89,786

Second Dose: 20,27,869

Precaution Dose: 43,131