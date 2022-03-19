One dies, 2 injured in accident

Aurangabad, March 19:

One dies while two injured while returning from Gangapur to Lohgaon after a dash by an unidentified vehicle to their motorcycle near Sultanpur Shivar on Dahegaon - Bidkin state highway on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Rameshwar Nanasaheb Jagdhane (18, Lohgaon, Paithan). Prashant Jagdhane (16) and Digambar Borde (18) are seriously injured.

The three friends had gone to meet their sister living in Gangapur on the occasion of Holi on the motorcycle (MH20 FA 0740)from Lohgaon in Paithan tehsil. While returning, their motorcycle was dashed by an unidentified vehicle. Rameshwar died on the spot while Prashant and Digambar were injured.

The nearby residents rushed informed the Waluj police and rushed them to Government Medical College and Hospital.