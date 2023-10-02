One dies another injured as motorcycles collide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

One motorcyclist died while another was seriously injured as two motorcycles coming from opposite directions collided with each other on the bridge of River Suki near Nimbayati Phata in Soyegaon tehsil on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Eknath Ingale (28, Soyegaon).

Police said, Ganesh was going from Banoti to Soyegaon on his motorcycle (MH20 FL 7666) on Sunday evening. A person coming from opposite direction on motorcycle dashed his motorcycle on the bridge. Both the motorcyclists were seriously injured and were rushed to the rural hospital. Ganesh died while undergoing treatment at arund 12.25 am. The name of the other motorcyclist could not be known. The last rites were performed on Ganesh at Soyegaon on Monday afternoon. He is survived by parents, wife and a daughter. A case has been registered with Soyegaon police station.