Delhi: Elderly held for raping minor girl, son booked for filming act

New Delhi [India], June 29 : A minor girl was allegedly raped by an elderly in a North Delhi neighbourhood, police said on Thursday.

The police further informed that the accused was arrested.

According to officials, the incident was reported to the Burari police on June 27.

"On June 27, around 11.15 am, a PCR call was received at the Burari police station, with the caller claiming that a man in a North Delhi locality had raped his minor daughter," an officer said.

Further, according to the officer, as soon as word of the incident was received, the minor was provided with the services of a woman counsellor from helpline number 181.

During the counselling, the minor narrated her ordeal, stating that the accused was an acquaintance of her family and was a resident of the same colony where she lives, the official informed further.

According to the police, the accused's son filmed the act and the minor, who was in trauma and fear for two months, opened up only after her father came across the clip.

The accused's son sent the clip to the victim's father, police said, adding that he was booked under the IT Act.

"The minor was threatened into silence and her father only learnt of the incident after the accused's son sent a clip of the act to him," an official said.

"The accused and his son were interrogated. The former was arrested and remanded to judicial custody," he added.

The police said they took custody of the mobile phone used for filming and sending the video and examination of the technical evidence helped establish the guilt of the accused's son, officials added.

A case was registered on the minor's statement against the accused and his son for relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), officials informed further.

"We registered a case against the accused and his son on the statement of the victim. The cause was filed under IPC sections 376, 506 and 354, as well as Section 4 of the POCSO Act," they said.

Further, police said the accused would frequent the minor's house, adding that two months ago, he lured her to his house while she was playing and raped her.

According to the police, the minor, in her statement, said the accused visited her home under one pretext or another and often find opportunities to be alone with her.

The probe further revealed that between April 20 and 30, the accused lured the girl into his house and took her to a secluded corner to commit the crime, officials said.

A special counselling session was arranged for the minor and she is also scheduled to undergo Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) counselling on the request of the police, officials said.

Further, officials said some locals tried with the accused elderly and intervene in the matter, adding that they were booked separately for criminal intimidation and assault.

"All possible efforts are being made to gather evidence on merit. The minor is cooperating with the probe and her statement will be recorded under Section 164 CrPC, for which the date has already been fixed by a learned judge," the official added.

According to police sources, the accused was influenced by a character in a popular television series.

