One dies; another injured in a truck-bike collision

Aurangabad:

A motorcyclist died and the pillion rider was injured after a speeding truck hit the motorcycle on which they were riding on a bridge in Naregaon, on Wednesday evening. The deceased have been identified as Nitin Ashok Pawar (30, Naregaon). Meanwhile, the injured Vijay Bhalerao (20, Khuldabad) is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Nitin was earning his livelihood working in a factory situated in Naregaon. He married two years ago and was blessed with an eight-month-old daughter. On Wednesday, he along with his brother-in-law went to meet his elder brother in Shendra MIDC. The duo were returning home on the motorcycle in the evening. They were very close to the house. While they were passing through the bridge on Naregaon main road, a speeding truck, dashed their vehicle from behind, at around 7.30 pm. The duo sustained severe injuries. The residents and their relatives rushed them to GMCH for treatment. However, Nitin succumbed to his injuries at 9.30 pm. Meanwhile, Vijay is undergoing treatment.

The truck driver along with his vehicle disappeared from the spot after the accident.

Cidco MIDC police have registered an offence in this regard. Further investigation is on by PSI Dinkar Songire.