One dies, four injured in truck-van accident

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

One person died and four others sustained grave injuries after a speeding truck dashed a pickup van from behind, near an old garbage depot in Naregaon, on Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Ganesh Laxman Rajput (50, Harsul), while the names of the injured are Sarita Ganesh Rajput, Arti Rajput, Yash Rajput and Lakhan Rajput. All are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Cidco MIDC police have registered a case in this regard.

Police said the Rajput family was coming in the pickup van from Cambridge to Sawangi Road. The speeding truck dashed the small vehicle. The impact of the accident was so severe that the van was thrown away from the road. All the five occupants in the van sustained grave injuries. The truck driver fled away after the accident. The victims were rushed to GMCH in 108 Ambulance. The doctors declared Ganesh Rajput dead upon examination, while the others are undergoing treatment. The Cidco MIDC police inspector Vithal Pote said the case against the truck has been registered and further investigation to locate it on a war footing is underway.