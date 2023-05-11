One dies in car-motorcycle collision on Pachod bypass

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A motorcycle rider dies and his pillion rider sustained severe injuries after the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a speeding car near the new bypass at Pachod on Aurangabad to Solapur National Highway, on Thursday afternoon. The deceased have been identified as Uttam Mohan Bakal (60, Hasnabad in Bhokardhan tehsil).

Uttam along with Vijay Vishwanath Anpat (42, Thergaon in Jalna) was proceeding to attend a marriage in Paithan on a motorcycle (bearing number MH 21 AH 0561). While moving towards Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar through Aurangabad to Solapur National Highway, the rider took a turn to enter the village through a bypass at Pachod, a speeding car (MH 20 FP 1756) coming from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar hit the two-wheeler. The riders sustained grave injuries. The local villagers alerted the ambulance parked at the IRB Toll Naka. The ambulance staff rushed the injured victims to the Pachod rural hospital for treatment. The medical officer Dr Noman Shaikh declared Uttam dead on examination. While Vijay Anpat, after primary treatment, was shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The body of Uttam has been handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.

Traffic disrupted on the highway

Acting upon the information, the assistant police inspector (API) Santosh Mane along with his team reached the accident spot for Panchanama. Pachod police have registered an offence in this regard. Meanwhile, the traffic on this route was disrupted for some time after the accident.