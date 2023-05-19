One dies in mishap on ROB near Maliwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A motorcyclist died after his vehicle hit a pothole on a railway overbridge in the darkness, near Maliwada, on Thursday at 11 pm. The deceased have been identified as Gokul Bhimrao Khamat (28, Umravati in Phulambri tehsil).

According to details, Khamat was proceeding to meet his maternal brother at Fatiyabad on his motorcycle (MH 20FV 6762). While riding, he could not see the potholes (due to darkness) on the railway overbridge near Maliwada, as a result, his bike sustained a severe jerk while crossing the pothole. Khamat sustained a head injury and there was excessive bleeding.

Acting upon the information, the Daulatabad police station’s assistant police inspector (API) Sanjay Gite and the team comprising Sunil Ghusinge and Abhimanyu Jadhav reached the spot. Khamat was shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment, but the doctors declared him dead on examination. A case has been registered with the Daulatabad police station.