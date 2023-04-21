One dies in unidentified vehicle dash on Pachod bypass

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic accident, a motorcyclist died on the spot after an unidentified vehicle dashed his vehicle, at Pachod bypass, on Dhule-Solapur National Highway, today at 10 am.

The deceased have been identified as Parmeshwar Narayan Shejul (30, resident of Adgaon Budruk).

According to details, Shejul was going to meet his wife who was staying at her parent's house at Dodadgaon in Ambad tehsil. He was riding a motorcycle (bearing number MH 20EN 9362) and while passing through the Pachod bypass in the morning, an unidentified vehicle dashed him. The accident was so severe that he sustained grave injuries and died on the spot.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s traffic branch team comprising PSI B M Gore, H R Shaikh, Bharat Chavan and Dilip Nikam shifted Shejul to Pachod rural hospital, but the medical officer, on duty, declared him dead after the examination.

Meanwhile, the Pachod police station’s assistant police inspector (API) Santosh Mane and head constable Gavhane conducted the pachanama of the accident spot. The police station has registered the case of an accident. Further investigation is on.