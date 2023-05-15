One dies of electric shock while watering under constructed house

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 27-year-old youth, Ankush Kailas Murkunde, died of an electric shock at Navadi village in Kannad tehsil, today (May 15) morning.

Ankush had gone to water his under constructed house through an electric motor. Ironically, the flow of electric current passed through the water and he sustained an electric shock. He was rushed to the rural hospital in an unconscious condition by the onlookers and others, but the doctors declared him dead on examination.

The body was handed over to his relatives after a post-mortem, and his last rites were performed today afternoon. The deceased leaves behind a family comprising a wife, a three-year-old son, parents and a brother.

Kannad (urban) police have registered a case of accidental death. Further investigation is on by ASI J P Sonawane and his team.

Box

Former village sarpanch Panduseth Adhav

said, “The village (Navadi) population as per the Census 2011 is 1,355. There are around 50-55 people working as private electricity workers. Last year, four of them died while working. Prior to it, three more had died of electric shocks. Five persons have died of electric shock in the past nine months. Meanwhile, the deceased was a worker in an agro-based company at Kannad.