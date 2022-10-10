One dies, two injured after truck dashes pickup van

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

One dies while two others injured after an Eicher truck dashed a pickup van parked along the road near Gandheli Shivar on Dhule - Solapur new highway on Monday morning. A case has been registered with Chikalthana police station. The deceased has been identified as Gayabai Narhari Laad (65, Indraprastnagar, Bajajnagar) and the injured couple as Vishnu Narhari Laad (40) and Gita Vishnu Laad (35).

Laad family lived in Bajajnagar area for the past 15 years. On Monday, Vishnu, his mother, wife and two children were going to Parbhani in the pic-up van (MH 20 EL 3023). They stopped near Gandheli Shivar when a speeding truck (MH 18 BG 7015) dashed their van. Vishnu’s daughters Sonali and Vaishnavi sustained minor injuries. The injured are being treated in Government Medical College and Hospital.