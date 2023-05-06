One dies, two injured as truck crushes motorcycle

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

One person died while two were injured as a speeding truck dashed a motorcycle on Cambridge School to Chikalthana road on Saturday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Akshay Satish Badde (19), and the injured as Saddam Jaini Shaikh (20) and Bhagwan Gore (20, all residents of Shevgaon, Ahmednagar). The police have arrested the truck driver.

Police said, the three friends from Shevgaon, Ahmednagar were going from Shevgaon to Chhatrapati Sambhajingar on the motorcycle (MH 16 DB 5698). A speeding truck (MH 22 N 2888) laden with gas cylinders dashed their motorcycle and the three motorcyclists were dragged under the truck. Akshay died on the spot while Saddam and Bhagwan were seriously injured. The nearby residents rushed the injured to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Cidco MIDC PI Gautam Patare, API Shivaji Chaure and others rushed to the spot. The police took the truck and the motorcycle into their custody and arrested the truck driver.

As the truck driver escaped from the scene after the accident. The people present on the spot could not immediately assist the injured. They have to lift the truck with the jack and then remove Akshay under the tyre of the truck. Hence, the injured had to remain on the spot for around 20 minutes. The police then searched and arrested the truck driver.