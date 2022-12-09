One dies, two injured in accident in Shendra

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

One died while two others were seriously injured as a school bus dragged along their motorcycle in the Shendra MIDC area on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Ajeet Kumar Rudrapal (20) and injured as Gunodhar Tantubhai (34) and Akash Anil Salve (23, Ladgaon).

Police said, Ajit and Gunodhar are the native of Katar district in Assam and were living at Kumbhephal village near Shendra MIDC.

On Friday, these three were going on a motorcycle (MH20 FF 3640) from Sector D in Shindra MIDC. While crossing the road, a speeding school bus (MH20 EG 7285) dashed their motorcycle and dragged it to around 250 feet. The motorcyclists were also dragged along the motorcycle, the eyewitnesses said.

After the accident, the bus driver fled away. The injured are being treated in a private hospital.

All three people are unmarried and worked on daily wages in Sterlite company in the Shendra MIDC area.

On receiving the information, Karmad police station PI Murlidhar Khokhle, head constable S L Jagtap, constable Dada Pawar and others rushed to the spot and took the injured to the hospital.