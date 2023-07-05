One held for pelting stones on poclain in front of civic chief

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Cantonment police have arrested Shaikh Afsar Shaikh Lal (53, Ganesh Colony) for creating a commotion and throwing stones on the Poclain in front of the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth and other officers during the inspection of Safari Park at Mitmita on Tuesday morning. It is said that he also jostled the other officers and abused them.

The civic along with the assistant commissioner Sanjay Suradkar and his team were inspecting the site. On seeing the tin-shed room, the officers told Afsar to demolish the structure. In the meantime, Afsar created a commotion at the site. Hence the police arrested him immediately and sent him to Harsul Jail.