One jumps in front of train

Aurangabad, Dec 31:

A man fed up with prolonged disease committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Sangramnagar flyover area on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Bhagwan Ratan Yadav (40, Bhimpura, Osmanpura).

Bhagwan had undergone brain surgery, a year back, but he had frequent headaches. Fed up with the disease, he jumped in front of a train, he mentioned in a suicide note. A case of accidental death has been registered in Jawaharnagar police station, informed PI Santosh Patil.