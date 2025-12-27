One oversight mistake may shatter dreams of contesting civic elections

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The process of filing nomination papers and affidavits by candidates contesting the municipal corporation election is currently underway. However, several aspirants told the scribe that accurately filling in the details has become extremely cumbersome. The nomination form spans three pages with 12 points, while the affidavit runs into 17 pages covering 16 points, together involving 29 key points along with numerous sub-points. Leaving even a single column blank could result in rejection of the form. Many aspirants said that if their forms are rejected, the hard work they have put in over the past five years would go to waste.

When contacted, Adv. Ravindra Gore of the High Court succinctly explained how complicated the process has become. He said, “For independent, poor or penniless candidates, most of this information is simply not applicable. By writing ‘Nil’ in such columns, these candidates can complete the form in just 10 minutes.”

However, candidates from political parties, as well as wealthy and influential aspirants, are required to furnish detailed information for every point and sub-point. Preparing records of immovable property and valuation of movable assets is a particularly complex task. Submission of multiple ‘No Objection Certificates’ is mandatory. Details regarding caste, voter list, educational qualifications, number of children, criminal background, pending cases and cases resulting in conviction must be provided.

In addition, candidates must disclose details of their profession or business, including those of themselves, their spouse and dependents, along with annual income from agriculture, employment, business, trade, capital gains, non-agricultural land, commercial or residential premises, buildings, prizes or donations, and any other sources. Income details for the past three years must be furnished, along with the date of filing income tax returns and receipt numbers. The same three-year financial details are mandatory for the spouse and dependents as well.

Details of movable assets

Movable assets include cash in hand; deposits in banks, financial companies and cooperative institutions; investments in companies, mutual funds and other institutions such as bonds, debentures, shares and units, valued at current market rates, and at book value in the case of unlisted companies. Candidates must also disclose investments in National Savings Certificates, post office deposits, LIC and other insurance policies; the value of machinery such as JCBs, poclains, rollers and harvesters; motor vehicles, aircraft, ships and boats along with their registration numbers, year of purchase and cost.

Details of gold, jewellery and other valuables; personal loans given to firms, companies, trusts or individuals; advances, outstanding dues and interest on claims; investments in partnership firms, companies and other institutions; rights in any movable property; hand loans given; funds or valuable assistance received from political parties, alliances or fronts; and all other forms of movable assets must also be declared.

Details of Immovable Assets

Immovable property includes agricultural land, non-agricultural land, buildings (commercial and residential) and houses or flats. Candidates must provide the location, survey number, area, and specify whether the property was inherited or acquired through gift or award. In the case of self-acquired property, details such as date of purchase, price and source of funds used for acquisition must be disclosed.

Details of Liabilities

Candidates must declare loans taken from banks or financial institutions, along with outstanding amounts and the names of such institutions. Loans or dues owed to private individuals, including their names and addresses, must also be mentioned.

Outstanding dues related to housing, water supply, electricity, telephone, telecommunications, public transport departments, other government departments, local self-government bodies, income tax, wealth tax, service tax, municipal taxes, property tax, sales tax, GST and all other liabilities must be disclosed. If any dispute regarding government dues is pending, its details must also be provided.

Details of Contracts

Candidates must furnish information about contracts held by themselves, their spouse or dependents with government, semi-government bodies, local self-government institutions, public sector undertakings and cooperative institutions. If the candidate or their spouse is a partner or director in any company, firm or partnership, details of contracts entered into by such entities over the past three years must also be disclosed.