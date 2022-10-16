'One page story' tells about life experiences

Aurangabad:

While living life, many small experiences enrich us. Dr Vikram Lokhande has picked these experiences apart and presented them through his book one page story, said senior writer and poetess Dr Aruna Dhere.

The story collection 'One Page Story' written by gynecologist Dr Lokhande was released at MGM's Rukmini Auditorium on Sunday Dr Dhere. Speaking further Dr Dhere said that this is the first book of Dr Lokhande. However, it does not seem anywhere that he wrote it only on whim. His writings reflect the richness of his experiences in the medical profession.

Author Dr Lokhande said that writing gives an opportunity to correct mistakes in life and move forward. It is said that we hear our voice only by writing or reading, so I decided to write a book. Screenwriter Arvind Jagtap, MLA Santosh Raosaheb Danve and Baba Bhand, the founder of Saket Publishing, Sarang Takalkar and Jyoti Nandedkar were present on the occasion.