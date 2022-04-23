One patient found positive on Thursday

Aurangabad, April 21:

In all, one patient found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.

One patient found in the rural areas while no patient was found in the city.

Corona patients tally in district on Thursday

Patients found: 01 (City: 00, Rural: 01)

Total Patients: 1,69,777

Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,66,039

Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Thursday)

Active Patients: 06

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 51,93,310

First Dose: 29,59,847

Second Dose: 21,80,857

Precaution Dose: 52,606