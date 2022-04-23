One patient found positive on Thursday
Aurangabad, April 21: In all, one patient found positive in the district on Thursday.
Aurangabad, April 21:
In all, one patient found positive in the district on Thursday. For details, refer to the box given below.
One patient found in the rural areas while no patient was found in the city.
Corona patients tally in district on Thursday
Patients found: 01 (City: 00, Rural: 01)
Total Patients: 1,69,777
Patients discharged: 00 (City: 00, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,66,039
Total Deaths: 3732 (00 die on Thursday)
Active Patients: 06
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 51,93,310
First Dose: 29,59,847
Second Dose: 21,80,857
Precaution Dose: 52,606