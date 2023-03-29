‘One World, Our World’ a unique project: Shilpa Shetty

Manjeet Pride group launches skyscrapers township

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Actress Shilpa Shetty won the hearts of the residents when she said ‘I Love You Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’, I Love you One World, Our World. Shilpa launched Manjeet Pride’s ‘One World, Our World’, a huge township with skyscraper buildings at Jyotinagar here on Wednesday.

She praised the Manjeet Pride group for providing a township with 21-storey buildings and more than 100 unique amenities to the residents.

One World, Our World project is spread over 11 acres of land and it was launched by the brand ambassador of the Manjeet Pride group Shilpa Shetty on March 29.

Group directors Nitin Bagadiya, Navin Bagadiya, Sanchit Rajpal, Rajendrasingh Rajpal. Bhupendrasingh Rajpal, Bipin Bagadiya, Manish Agrawal, and Karan Rajpal were present. The original owner of the land, Rajendrasingh Jabinda, Narendrasingh Jabinda, Tarvindersingh Dhillon, Bacchitar Singh Ghai, Guri Seth and Manjit Seth Pandher, Ramesh Nagpal, Ajeetsingh and Happysingh, Devanand Kotgire and others were present.

Shilpa said, ‘One World, Our World is the first unique township in the entire Marathwada which is being established with the ‘Alu-form’ technology. It is the first-ever township that has maintained the eco-balance. In both these projects, more than 150 pre-bookings. Now, the customers should take advantage of the post-booking offers, Shilpa appealed.

Director Nitin Bagadiya said, Manjeet Pride is providing services in the city for more than 21 years and completed more than 25 housing projects so far. It always gives importance to quality, service, speed, technology, and trust. In this project, 20 percent of houses have been reserved for the MHADA scheme and the customers will get these houses at the prices, approved by the government.

Shilpa picks lucky draws

The lucky draw is from the people who have booked houses in Manjeet Prides’ One World (Jyotinagar) and Dream World (Prozone Mall Road). The lucky people selected from the draws were given booking letters by Shilpa Shetty. She also distributed keys to the customers of the My Home project, opposite the Airport.