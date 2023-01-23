One-yr-RI to youth for molesting minor girl in train

Aurangabad: The sessions court judge K R Chaudhary today awarded one year of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and fined Rs 500 to Rohit Babasaheb Nikalje (19, Shiv Shankar Colony) on a charge of eloping with a minor girl and molesting her in a train.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's mother, on December 10, 2019, at around 1:30 PM, the 17-year-old victim stepped out of the house to bring some biscuits but did not return home. Hence a case was registered at the Jawaharnagar Police Station.

On December 12, 2019, the relatives brought Rohit and the victim to the police station while the investigation was underway. The police recorded the girl's statement. She said that the accused took her to Pune from Baba Petrol Pump. The uncle of the accused was also present with him on the occasion. The accused took the girl to Mumbai and Nashik cities. While the duo were travelling on the train in Mumbai, the accused molested her. The accused started to receive phone calls from his relatives and the police when he turned on his cell phone. Later on, both of them came to Aurangabad.

The then PSI Shraddha Vaidande had filed the charge sheet in the court. When the case came up for hearing, the assistant public prosecutor Sudesh Shirasat recorded the statements of witnesses. After the hearing, the court announced the above punishment. Jamadar Shaikh Razzak acted as the ‘pairavi’ officer in the case.