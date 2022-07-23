Onion harvester made by students third in the country

Success of students of Chhatrapati Shahu Engineering College

Aurangabad, July 23:

The students of Chhatrapati Shahu College of Engineering, Kanchanwadi participated in the national competition 'SAE India-Tifan 2022' technology innovation forum for agriculture nurturing and won the third prize in the country. Students have developed an onion harvesting machine that can harvest more than an acre of onion in two hours with less fuel.

John Deere India Pvt Ltd and Society of Automotive Engineers India organizes this national competition every year. Agricultural equipment has to be prepared and presented in the competition. This year's theme was a self propelled onion harvester. This competition was conducted in two phases. Due to corona, the competition was held in the college. Various engineering colleges from across the country participated in this competition.

The students of Chhatrapati Shahu engineering college won the first rank in the first round, while in the final round they won the third rank and got a cash prize of Rs 75,000. President of the institution Ranjit Mule, secretary Padmakar Mule, administrative officer Dr Shrikant Deshmukh, Principal Dr Ulhas Shinde appreciated the students.