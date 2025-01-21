Online applying process for MAH-AAC-CET begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has started online registration for Maharashtra Applied Arts and Crafts Common Entrance Test (MAH-AAC-CET)-2025.

Those who qualify the test will get admission to professional courses in Bachelor of Fine Art Education for the academic year 2025-26 will be held at the various examination centres within Maharashtra State. The last date for online registration and confirmation of the application form is February 13.

The SCETC made it clear that since many examinations are conducted simultaneously clash of CET and other examinations cannot be ruled out, CET Cell would not change the date proposed. It urged the candidates to make an intelligent choice between the examinations they are appearing in.

Box

Imp instructions to aspirants

--- There is no provision for centre change for already submitted application forms.

--Candidates have been advised to read the Information Brochure carefully before finally submitting the application form.

--Colleges participating in the Centralised Admission Process are directed to help the candidates fill the form.