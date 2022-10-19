Online career guidance at Pathrikar College

Aurangabad, Oct 19:

A six-day online career guidance and job opportunities information session was organised for the students of B Sc courses in Computer Science, Information Technology, Animation, and Integrated M Sc, Data Science, BCA and BCA (Digital Marketing) by MGM University’s Dr G Y Pathrikar College of Computer Science and Information Technology. The speakers (all college alumni) and their topics were as follows: Rutika Kulkarni (Project Manager, Inteliment Technologies) - Future opportunities in Data Science and Rubiscape Platform; Anuradha Sulane (Academic Assessor at Regent College, London) - Universities and job opportunities for higher education abroad; Shardul Nandapurkar (Director, SVN Pharma and Pharmalink) - Minimum viable product, green revolution, soil health, marine health and chemical Pharm in entrepreneurship; Atharva Yelikar (RSM, Litmus Academy) - How to cultivate hobbies along with career and Rohit Jadhav (Application Support Engineer, APTARA New Media) - Career Growth in Certification in Ethical Hacking Network Security, said Alumni Cell incharge Apurva Dhawale. Mansi Mahore was the moderator. Principal Dr Prapti Deshmukh, Akshay Deshpande, and Somnath Suradkar worked for the success.