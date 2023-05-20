Online degree verification to become easier; 10 L degrees being uploaded on ‘DigiLocker’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) started uploading 10 lakh degrees of students to ‘DigiLocker’ to make them available online for easy verification.

It may be noted that the Higher Education Department of the Central Government established ‘National Academic Depository (NAD)’ to make available degrees, certificates and mark sheets of students of all the universities and autonomous institutions online.

Bamu has uploaded 2.18 lakh degrees so far while the process of making them available online remaining degrees.

Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawli, deputy registrar Dr Ganesh Manza, Director of Univeristy Network Information Centre Dr Pravin Yannawar, programmer Rajesh Rathod, Duttatray Parwad and others working on the project.

Box

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the private and Government departments and institutes from India and aborad send documents of employed youths for verification to the universities. “When documents are made available in ‘DigiLocker,’ the verification process would be easy and would take less time. “Also, one may need not carry documents with him/her in the coming days. Considering this, the colleges should send students data as their moral responsibility,” he added.

Box

Colleges submit single mobile of students

The university official found that colleges submitted a single mobile numbers for all the students while uploading information on the MKCL website during the admission process. This is a serious matter as it may create problems for result generation.

The examinations form are submitted to the university via college principals. So, Bamu asked the principals to take action and submit its report in seven days. BoEE director Dr Bharati Gawali said that the result of the colleges would not be declared if the principals fails to submit the report.