Online registration for 9 Agriculture courses started

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admission process for nine professional degree courses in agriculture colleges affiliated to the agriculture universities of the State has begun for the academic year 2024-25.

The last date for submitting the application form along with uploading scanned copies of the

necessary documents on the portal for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) of agriculture courses is July 15. Those who have passed HSC with 50 per cent marks and required entrance tests like MHT-CET-, NEET or JEE-Main. There is different eligibility for each course.

Box

Further schedule of admissions

--The provisional merit list will be displayed on July 19

--The students can submit grievances from July 20 to 22

-The final merit list will be released on July 24 after clearing grievances

--The seats for the first CAP round will be displayed on July 24

--Candidates can submit college preferences for the first CAP round on July 25

--The seats will be allotted for the first after 5.30 pm on July 27

--Those who are allotted seats will have to report to the college between July 28 and 30

--Collegewise and category wise last merit and cut-off after admitted candidates of the first round will be displayed on July 31

Box

Name of courses & universities

The names of the courses are B Sc (Hons, Agriculture), B Sc (Hons-Horticulture), B Sc (Hons-Forestry, BF Sc (Fishery Science), B Tech-(Agricultural Engineering), B Tech-(Food Technology), B Sc (Hons, Community Science) and B. Tech-(Biotechnology), B.Sc. (Hons, Agri-business Management).

The courses are affiliated to the four agriculture universities which are as follows;

--Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth, Rahuri- Ahmednagar

--Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidyapeeth-Akola.

--Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth- Parbhani.

--Dr Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth (Dapoli, Ratnagiri)