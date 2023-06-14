Online registration for direct 2nd-yr admissions in poly begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Directorate of Technical Education has started online registration for the direct second year of a full-time diploma in Engineering and Technology course in Government, private aided and unaided polytechnics for the Academic Year 2023-24.

The last date for registration, uploading and verification of July 3. The candidates who passed HSC in March-April 2023 through Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will have to just put their seat number and other details as marks obtained by him/her will be fetched from the result data received from the Board.

Eligibility criteria

The candidates who have Passed HSC (10 2) examinations with Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, Information Technology, Biology, Informatics Practices, Biotechnology, Technical Vocational subjects (Agriculture, Engineering Graphics, Business Studies and Entrepreneurship, any three) or SSC with two-years ITI will be eligible to apply for the admissions.

2 modes for scrutiny of documents

There will be two modes for the candidates to get scrutinised their documents. The first is the Physical Scrutiny of the documents while another is e-scrutiny. The candidate will have to select the mode of scrutiny depending upon students' convenience.

1. E-scrutiny: The candidates will register online and select the e- scrutiny Mode. They can apply and upload the required documents from anywhere. He/she need not have to visit personally for verification as the designated Facilitation Center will do it through the mode.

2. Physical Verification: After the registration and uploading of the documents, the candidate will have to book a convenient slot (date and timing) and visit the FC for verification.