Online registration for M HMCT-CET 23 begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The online registration for the Maharashtra Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test (MAH-M-HMCT-CET)-2023 has begun.

The last date for registration is April 14. The CET will be based on five topics-Food and Beverage Operation, Food Production, Rooms Division, English and Hospitality and Tourism Industry. There will be 100 marks for 50 questions and aspirants will have to attempt the test in one hour for the admission for the academic year 2023-24.

There is only English medium for the examination. Each section will have a 20 per cent weightage. There is no negative marking system. The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will conduct the test of the registered students on April 30. The admit card will be released in the last week of the current month.

Eligbility for registration

Candidates planning to appear for the exam must fulfil the minimum requirement set by the conducting body.

The eligibility criteria included candidates must have a Bachelor's degree in Hotel Management and Catering Technology with 50 per cent aggregate marks (45 per cent for EWS and PwD candidates from State) and candidates who have passed or are in their final year are eligible to apply for the test.