Online session on IP Due-Diligence

Aurangabad, Jan 19:

CMIA’s Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) and European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC) in collaboration with Shreeyash College Of Engineering And Technology (SYCET) have organised an online session on 'Thursday's talk-IP Due-Diligence' on January 20 at 3.30 pm. The session is focused on sharing valuable insights on relevant points regarding IP due diligence which will enable businesses in preparing their market strategy and will provide an opportunity to get insights from the expert who is working in the Europe-India business corridor on IP Due diligence. To participate, one can register on :bit.ly/tmihip.