Online stray vacancy round for PG in Ayurved, Homoeopathy & Unani

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will declare the selection list for online stray vacancy round-first for admissions to postgraduate courses in Ayurved, Homoeopathy and Unani courses on November 14.

The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-III was completed on November 6. As per the Information Brochure approved by the State Government, any seats vacant after CAP-III are to be filled by online stray vacancy round.

The process of filling online option forms from eligible candidates was carried out from November 9 to 11.

The selection list will be released on November 14. Those who are selected will have to report to the colleges with the requisite fees and documents between November 15 and 19. The selection list of the second online stray vacancy round II will be displayed on November 21 only if seats remain vacant.

--No new registration will be done for this round

--Candidate will have to fill in fresh preferences for online stray vacancy rounds.

--Choices will be considered as null and void

--Allotment of seats will be done online by running software.

--Seats remaining vacant after the online CAP stray vacancy round will be filled by subsequent rounds

--Candidates allotted a seat in this round will not be considered for subsequent rounds