Only 1 851 applications submitted for RTE seats

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar: Nearly 1,851 application forms were submitted online for admissions in the district on 25 per cent seats reserved under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

It may be noted that the admissions were given only in self-financed schools until 2023. The State Government amended the RTE Act for admissions for the academic year 2024-25. With the amendments, admissions will also be given to Government, local self-governing and aided schools along with self-financed schools.

The online registration for the admissions began on April 16. There are 36,143 seats in 2,836 schools in the district. The Government pays the fees of the admitted students. However, only 1,851 parents applied for admission of their children in the district so far.

Many parents complained that they were facing problems while applying online as the list of schools was not updated. They are also not able to select the option of nearby schools.

They have complained about problems in selecting options for the education department. The last date for applying is April 30. The number of submitted application forms is much less during the nine days of registration. There is a possibility of affecting the admission process for the RTE seats.

Box

The Government made the RTE Act so that students of economically and socially backward can get admission to self-financed standard English schools. The poor students were getting admissions on the 25 per cent reserve seats. Parents said that poor students would be deprived of admission under RTE due to amendments in the norms.