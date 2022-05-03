Only 1 MLD of water from MIDC instead of 20

Tankers to be filled at overhead water tank in Cidco N-1

Aurangabad, May 3:

Municipal corporation was expecting to get 20 MLD water from MIDC, but now it has received permission for one MLD of water. The MIDC administration has given permission to fill tankers at Cidco overhead water tank in N-1 area. Municipal executive engineer, Hemant Kolhe said that the corporation has started filling tankers from Tuesday.

Guardian minister Subhash Desai ordered one MLD of water from the MIDC to the municipal corporation. Accordingly, MIDC chief executive officer P Anabalagan immediately approved the distribution of one MLD of water. MIDC removed one point from Cidco N-1 water tank at Chikalthana MIDC and allowed the corporation to fill tankers.

The corporation started filling 16 tankers from the Cidco N-1. In all, 95 rounds are made through 16 tankers. This water will be supplied by tanker to areas where water is not supplied. The officials claim that the load on the N-7 water tank will be reduced. Tankers of MGM, ST Corporation, Police, Private hospitals will now be filled on Cidco N-1 water tank.