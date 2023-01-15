Only 12 garbage vans brought by Reddy company

Aurangabad: Last month, the municipal administration ordered the Reddy Company, which is responsible for the entire garbage collection in the city, to increase the number of 20 garbage vans. Out of them only 12 vans have been brought and 8 vans trains will be brought in next one week. These vans will be provided for waste collection in Satara and Deolai area, said deputy municipal commissioner Somnath Jadhav.

Jadhav said that the accumulated soil is being lifted from both sides of the flyover and road dividers in the city. Heaps of garbage lying on the side of the road are being picked up and the roads are being swept and cleaned. The work of painting the dividers and planting trees in them is going on all over the city. The Reddy Company, which collects garbage, was ordered to increase the number of garbage vans. Among them, 12 collection vans have been brought and eight more vans will arrive in eight days.