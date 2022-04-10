Only 2 children admitted on RTE seats

Aurangabad, April 10:

The Education Department declared the list of selected children for the admissions on seats reserved under the Right to Education (RTE) Act for five days. However, only children’s admissions were confirmed so far.

The draw of lots for the selection of children was conducted online in Pune for admissions to the academic year 2022-23. The names of 4,193 children were found in the selection list.

RTE Cell officials said that the parents of the selected children will have to get verified the documents and confirm the admissions on or before April 20.

There are 575 English schools with 4,301 seats participating in the admission process in the district. The Education Department received 17,393 application forms while 4,193 names figured in the first selection list which was available on the portal.

Prashant Sathe said that there are six public holidays within the given deadline, because of which, the documents verification and confirmation of admissions would not be possible.

“The employees of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan work in the selection committee. Parents or teachers' representatives are not included in the selection committee,” he added.

The RTE Cell instructed parents to bring documents like an allotment letter, birth certificate, domicile and residential proof, caste certificate, persons with disability and EWS issued before the registration process.